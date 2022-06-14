Reports surfaced this offseason that the Saints were going to move Hill to tight end, but the team has stuck with the quarterback designation. Given that the team re-signed Jameis Winston and brought in Andy Dalton, it sure seems like Hill's quarterback duties will be very limited. Even if he's listed as a tight end, Hill still figures to be utilized like he has for the past few years as an occasional rusher and even more occasional passer and pass catcher. Only in a pinch would Hill be an acceptable option in two-QB leagues, which is why he's no better than a very late pick in that format.