Bridgewater goes from the starter in Carolina and Denver the past two seasons to being the backup in Miami this year behind Tua Tagovailoa. In that role, Bridgewater has minimal Fantasy value heading into the season and should not be drafted in most leagues. We could see Bridgewater have an impact in two-quarterback and Superflex leagues if Tagovailoa gets hurt, but then you can add Bridgewater off waivers.