Marshall entered his rookie season with a little bit of sleeper buzz as one of the second-tier receiving prospects with potential to emerge for a talent-needy offense. He did see a significant amount of playing time over the team's first five games, three of which he started, but it didn't translate into Fantasy production and his playing time waned after that, with Marshall seeing only 10 targets for the remainder of the season. Marshall could have the opportunity to ascend to the No. 2 role in Carolina behind D.J. Moore if he shows progress this offseason, and a forgettable rookie season has proven to be no reason to write off a young receiver. While not draftable in standard-sized leagues, Marshall is an interesting name to monitor during the preseason as he could pay dividends in deeper leagues as a late-round target.