There is some optimism that the Texans defense will be better in 2022, but probably not enough to warrant serious Fantasy consideration. The Texans added edge rushers Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison, and rookie cornerback Derek Stingley figures to become a good shut-down cornerback in time. But the unit still has serious productivity concerns, especially after getting only 32 sacks in 2021. The Texans open the season against the Colts and then the Broncos. Neither matchup suggests success for the DST, and the long-term outlook is equally discouraging. You shouldn't rely on this unit unless it's clear it has overcome low expectations.