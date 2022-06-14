Patrick has been the perfect handcuff receiver the past two seasons, and he's worth drafting with a late-round pick in all leagues. He's the No. 3 receiver in Denver behind Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, but Patrick should still make enough plays in that role to be a quality bench option in the majority of Fantasy leagues. And if Jeudy or Sutton miss any time as happened with Sutton in 2020 and Jeudy in 2021, Patrick could be a weekly starter in all formats. In 2020, with Sutton out for 15 games with a torn ACL, Patrick had seven games with at least 12 PPR points. And when Jeudy was hurt or out for the first six games with an ankle sprain in 2021, Patrick had at least 12 PPR points in five of those outings. We hope Jeudy and Sutton stay healthy, but Patrick has plenty of upside if either were to miss time, especially with Russell Wilson now under center in Denver.