In the four years Mike Vrabel has coached the Titans, his DST has finished top-12 in per-game scoring three times. That includes a terrific eighth-place finish in 2021. Without having any household names rushing the passer or playing in the secondary, the Titans notched 43 sacks and 16 interceptions, holding opponents to 20.8 points per game. It's part of their grind-down style of football they tend to play on both sides of the ball. The Titans open the 2022 season against the Giants, but then face the Bills and Raiders in consecutive weeks. You could draft the Titans DST with one of your last two picks and take your lumps with their challenging early-season matchups, because their schedule lightens up considerably thanks to playing in the AFC South. Or, you could let someone else draft them, then pick them up when they're inevitably dropped before Week 2.