While Fantasy managers again dreamed last offseason of the long awaited Ian Thomas breakout year, he ended up splitting production with an interesting third-round rookie out of Notre Dame in Tremble. Tight end is a difficult position for rookies to excel playing in their first season, and Tremble's production was nothing to write home about, with the Notre Dame product seeing no more than four targets in a game until the finale, never reaching 40 yards in a game and only scoring once all season. That leaves him off the Fantasy radar in most leagues heading into 2022, though TE premium formats may want to keep him on the watch list to see if more targets emerge after an offseason preparing as the starter.