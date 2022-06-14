Jones entered last season a deep sleeper following a strong preseason that earned him the No. 2 job over Latavius Murray and actually had a solid Week 1 performance, rushing for 50 yards on just 11 carries. That would be the highlight of his year, as he managed only eight carries over the next three weeks before going on injured reserve with an ankle injury. By the time he returned, the Saints had reuinted with Mark Ingram, and anytime Jones was given an opportunity to carry the ball over the rest of the year he didn't do much with it. Ingram is now 32, so the opportunity could be there for Jones to again to emerge as the top backup for this offense, which isn't nothing considering Alvin Kamara could be facing a suspension after an offseason arrest. Jones is likely to go undrafted in most Fantasy leagues, but he's a name to keep tucked away in deeper formats.