Pollard is one of the most valuable backup running backs in Fantasy Football, worth a pick as early as Round 8 in redraft leagues. Truth be told, Pollard looked like more than a backup in 2021, as he greatly outperformed Ezekiel Elliott on a per-touch basis. But volume is still king in Fantasy Football and Pollard only saw 15-plus touches in four games and never played more than 42% of the snaps. With their season on the line in the playoffs, he played 25 snaps and saw six touches. If Pollard's role doesn't change, he won't likely be more than a boom/bust flex. But he has top-12 upside if he displaces Elliott or Elliott misses time.