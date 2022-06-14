For the first time since 2016, Kelce was not the No. 1 Fantasy tight end in 2021. He was only No. 2, finishing just behind Mark Andrews. Kelce will look to get back on top this season, and he should benefit with Tyreek Hill no longer in Kansas City. Kelce is worth drafting again as early as Round 1 in the majority of leagues. He could see a spike in targets with Hill gone, and in Kelce's two best seasons of his career (2020 and 2018) he had at least 145 targets. You might be concerned that Kelce could slow down at 32, but we still expect him to produce at a high level. Patrick Mahomes needs a big season from Kelce without Hill, and Fantasy managers should reap the benefits.