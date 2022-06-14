Smith enjoyed flashes of Fantasy usefulness in 2021 as the Saints tried to navigate their issues at the receiver position, including making six starts and seeing at least seven targets in four of those starts. His best performance came too late for Fantasy managers in Week 18, and his stock entering 2022 took a hit after the team drafted Chris Olave and signed Jarvis Landry. That means Smith will face significant competition for targets even if Michael Thomas continues to struggle to remain on the field. If the news on Thomas goes south again, Smith becomes a name to keep in mind for deeper formats, but he's likely to undrafted in most leagues.