It'll be hard to forget everything you saw from Lawrence in 2021, but a new coaching staff complete with Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson should get you excited to take Lawrence as a late-round breakout candidate. There isn't a single redeemable stat from his rookie season to make you feel good about him, nor is there a stat that can guarantee another terrible year ahead. He'll have an overhauled receiving corps and a retooled playbook while playing behind an improved offensive line. This is all good news for a kid who graded out as one of the top quarterback prospects in the past 20 years. It also helps that the Jaguars' run game is an enormous question mark that may not get settled during the preseason, nor is the team's defense strong enough to keep games low-scoring. It points to taking a leap of faith on a pedigreed passer who won't cost you much capital on Draft Day. You should view Lawrence as a blue-chip prospect worth a late pick in one-QB leagues and a sixth-round pick in Superflex/two-QB leagues.