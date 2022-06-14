Lance has top-five upside due to his athleticism and the weapons the 49ers have put around him. If he makes a leap as a passer this offseason as well, top five might be selling him short. Lance has as much rushing upside as any quarterback in the league, as evidenced by his 24 carries in his only two starts in 2022. He should be drafted as a borderline starter in the double-digit rounds of one-quarterback redraft leagues and he's already a borderline top-12 Dynasty quarterback as well. If Lance is your starter in a one-quarterback league, your backup QB does become more important because of questions about his floor.