As long as Zach Ertz stays healthy, McBride can likely be ignored in redraft leagues. But Ertz will turn 32 this year and McBride definitely has the size and speed to succeed if the opportunity presents itself. McBride's 34% target share in his final year at Colorado State is virtually unheard of for a tight end and he definitely earned them. In his final 16 games in college, he caught 112 passes for 1,451 yards. You can target McBride as early as Round 2 in rookie-only drafts. Just be prepared to be patient.