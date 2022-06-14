2021 was a difficult season for Sermon. He was beat out by Elijah Mitchell and then struggled to stay healthy. But the nice thing about being in Kyle Shanahan's system is that one good offseason could change all of that. Sermon has immense upside if he could wrestle the job away from Mitchell or take over after an injury. But he also has competition from Jeff Wilson and Tyrion Davis-Price to even be the primary backup. Sermon is a late-round pick at best in redraft leagues, but a solid stash in Dynasty.