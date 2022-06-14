The Titans' grand prize from trading away A.J. Brown was Burks, a 6-foot-2, 225-pound powerhouse who finished fourth in the nation in yards after catch per reception with 9.3. At Arkansas, Burks effectively worked as a Derrick Henry-like bully, but as a receiver, catching plenty of short passes and turning them into larger gains by either avoiding or running through defenders for yardage. Burks totaled over 1,900 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in his last 21 games. The Titans figure to acclimate Burks into the offense pretty quickly, and even with an asthma issue limiting him during offseason minicamps, the rookie has a great shot at picking up a large share of the offense's targets. Whether he is as successful with them as he was in college remains to be seen. Think of Burks as a high-upside bench receiver for 2022, one worth a pick starting in Round 8 in seasonal drafts. He'll go in the same spot in Dynasty and keeper-league start-ups, while he'll get snagged anywhere from third to eighth overall in rookie-only drafts.