Tagovailoa is poised for a breakout season in 2022, and he's worth drafting in all one-quarterback leagues with a late-round pick as a No. 2 quarterback with upside. In two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, Tagovailoa should be selected as a starter with a pick as early as Round 4. He got significant upgrades this offseason, led by Tyreek Hill coming to Miami via trade from Kansas City. And the addition of new coach Mike McDaniel, left tackle Terron Armstead, left guard Connor Williams and new running backs in Chase Edmonds, Sony Michel and Raheem Mostert should help also. Along with Hill, Tagovailoa will be throwing to Jaylen Waddle, who was a star as a rookie, Mike Gesicki, and another new addition in Ced Wilson, who signed as a free agent with the Dolphins from Dallas. There are now no more excuses for Tagovailoa not to succeed, and hopefully all the upgrades lead to a big year.