Chandler is an interesting prospect who has some upside, but getting buried on the Vikings bench won't help him reach it anytime soon. Chandler spent his final year of collegiate eligibility at North Carolina, where he had the opportunity to rumble for just over 1,300 total yards and 14 touchdowns. He has good speed, and his hands aren't bad, but he's not a powerful runner. He's also on the older side for a prospect at 24, and there are questions as to why he couldn't break out in his first four years at Tennessee. Chandler might be good as a part-time back in the NFL, but with the clock ticking on his career, no Fantasy manager will spend more than a cheap late-round pick on him, namely in Dynasty leagues.