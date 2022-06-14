Johnson will be the No. 3 running back at best for the Jets this season, and he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. Breece Hall and Michael Carter will be atop the depth chart for the Jets, and Johnson will compete with Tevin Coleman for the No. 3 job. Even in that role, Johnson isn't expected to do much as long as Hall and Carter are healthy. In 2021, Johnson had plenty of positive production, scoring at least 11 PPR points in five games. He proved to be a capable receiver out of the backfield with 34 catches on 55 targets, and he scored a combined four touchdowns. But with Hall now joining Carter, we don't expect much from Johnson this year barring injury, so ignore him in most formats.