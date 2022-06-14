The Falcons figure to make Allgeier part of their run game, giving the fifth-round rookie upside as a potential Fantasy contributor. But he's in a tough spot: The Falcons' projected schedule is among the ugliest for running backs, their O-line managed to grade well in 2021 but is unimproved heading into 2022, and there's only an outside shot of Allgeier being used a three-down back. The positives are that he's a burly power back who fits into a one-cut run scheme and has underrated receiving traits. He'll battle for playing time this preseason, and if he can prove he's more elusive than he showed at BYU, he'll get a pretty good opportunity to contribute. For now, we're still taking Cordarrelle Patterson ahead of Allgeier, but both could end up being helpful if Allgeier bumps Patterson into playing more as a receiver. Rookie-mining Fantasy drafters will check out Allgeier as soon as pick No. 100, but he's best served going just after 110th overall in seasonal leagues. He'll get picked about a round sooner in dynasty start-ups and keeper formats, and he'll be a top-15 pick in rookie-only drafts.