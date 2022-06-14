Badie is certain to take a spot on the Ravens running back depth chart this year. The rookie broke out at Mizzou last year to the tune of nearly 2,000 total yards and 18 total touchdowns against SEC competition. He's undersized at 5-foot-8 and 197 pounds but has good burst and speed to create yardage. If injuries befall the Ravens' top running backs again, Badie will be a popular Fantasy pick. Until then, he'll get snagged late in Dynasty start-up leagues and with a top-20 pick in rookie-only drafts.