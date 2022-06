When it comes to Fantasy kickers, Bass is among the best at his position, and he should be drafted as a top-five option with a last-round pick in all leagues. Bass has been Buffalo's kicker for two seasons, and he has two years in a row with at least 28 field goals and 51 PATs. He also has six kicks of at least 50 yards. The Bills offense is among the best in the NFL, and Bass should again have plenty of chances to score. Bass is a candidate to be the No. 1 overall kicker in Fantasy in 2022.