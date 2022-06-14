Fantasy managers love chasing players in the Bengals offense, but Boyd figures to be among the least popular. With Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins both breaking out in 2021, Boyd tumbled outside of a top-36 finish in PPR per-game average for the second year in a row. At 5.9 targets per game, he barely finished inside the top 50 receivers in the category. The only way his role improves is if Chase or Higgins regress or miss games. It puts Boyd squarely in the bench receiver category as someone usable as a one-week replacement, not as a reliable starter. Round 10 in PPR drafts is a fine time to take him, but wait even later if catches don't count.