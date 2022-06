Conklin is one of three new tight ends in New York, so a strong preseason will theoretically go a long way in helping him earn significant playing time. Conklin had six games with 8-to-10 PPR points in 2021 and only three others with 11 or more. Unless the Jets offense becomes a spectacular passing offense, and until he's the clear No. 1 tight end in said offense, Conklin won't help your Fantasy teams much. Expect him to go undrafted.