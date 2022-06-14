Higbee is a borderline No. 1 tight end worth a pick sometime in Round 9 or later in most leagues. Last year Higbee finished TE14 per-game despite averaging 6.6 yards per target, his worst mark since 2017. That decline in efficiency was due to both a drop in aDOT and yards after catch. Even a slight rebound in efficiency would get him into the top 12, and if he gets back to the 8.5 yards per target he averaged from 2018-20, he could reach the top eight. His Week 1 matchup against the Bills does make him less desirable to start the year.