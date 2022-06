Kroft signed with the 49ers this offseason, and he's expected to be the No. 2 tight end behind George Kittle. Kroft has minimal Fantasy value in that role, and he's not worth drafting in the majority of leagues. In seven seasons with the Jets, Bills and Bengals, Kroft has never averaged more than 7.8 PPR points per game. At best, Kroft can be added off the waiver wire if he proves to make an impact with the 49ers early in the season.