After the departure of Russell Wilson, Lockett is now an upside No. 3 wide receiver who should not be drafted before Round 7. Locket failed to top 35 yards in two of the three games Russell Wilson missed last year and this will remain a run-heavy team that centers its passing game around DK Metcalf. Without Wilson, it's unlikely Lockett has the efficiency to produce a fourth straight 1,000-yard season.