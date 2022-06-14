The Patriots selected rookie receiver Thornton in the second round of the NFL Draft from Baylor, and we'll see if he can make an impact right away. It could be tough in a crowded receiving corps on a run-heavy team, and Thornton is only worth a late-round flier in seasonal leagues. In rookie-only drafts, Thornton is worth selecting in Round 3. Thornton will have to prove he deserves to play ahead of guys like DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor, and that could be tough as a rookie. Now, he has something those guys don't, which is elite speed, and hopefully that meshes well with quarterback Mac Jones. If Thornton starts off the season playing well and shows he can get consistent targets then add him off waivers if he goes undrafted. He could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver as the season goes on.