There's an obvious downgrade for Hill going from Kansas City to Miami because of the quarterback change from Patrick Mahomes to Tua Tagovailoa. But just how far should Hill fall on Draft Day? We still like Hill as a No. 1 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, and he's worth drafting in Round 2. It's hard to expect Hill to average more than 17.0 PPR points per game, which he's done in three of the past four seasons, including two in a row. But he only has one season in his career under 15.0 PPR points per game, which was his rookie season in 2016. Tagovailoa and the Dolphins will feature Hill, and he will hopefully be above 135 targets, which he's done in three of the past four seasons. Hill will likely love the creativity of Mike McDaniel's offense, and Hill should be able to coexist nicely with Jaylen Waddle. As long as Tagovailoa isn't a disaster throwing the ball, Hill should be fine as a Fantasy receiver with the Dolphins in 2022.