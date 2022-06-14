Davis-Price has a tough road ahead to find playing time in 2022 but has massive upside if he does. Kyle Shanahan has no trouble letting a rookie take over the backfield, as we saw last year with Elijah Mitchell. But Mitchell is still there and so are Trey Sermon and Jeff Wilson. In redraft leagues, Davis-Price should be a late-round pick whose ADP could rise quickly if we start getting good reports out of camp or Mitchell suffers an injury. In rookie-only drafts, you should start looking for Davis-Price in Round 3.