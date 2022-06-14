The Giants signed Taylor as the backup to Daniel Jones. Given Jones' inconsistent history, there's definitely a chance Taylor winds up getting a shot to pilot the offense at some point in 2022. That doesn't mean good things are going to happen -- Taylor had one start out of six with over 20 Fantasy points last year. And he's had 10 starts over his past four seasons, with only two registering 20 or more points. You'd have to be pretty desperate in a two-QB league to spend a draft pick on Taylor as long as Jones is upright.