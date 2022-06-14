Putting aside the long-term concerns with Jones entering the NFL as a 25-year-old rookie, he'll add another element of speed (he ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash among all WRs at the 2022 combine) and stop-start ability to a Bears passing game that doesn't have much outside of Darnell Mooney. You might find it hard to believe since Jones never had even 900 receiving yards in a college season (and he played a lot of college seasons), but there's a path toward him carrying some Fantasy value as soon as this season. It'll take a strong preseason to get there, so keep an eye on what he's doing. Jones might be a late pick in a handful of seasonal leagues and will probably be more of a late Round 2 choice in rookie-only drafts.