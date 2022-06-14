The Vikings defense made some solid additions this offseason, but it's not back at the point of being helpful in Fantasy, at least not right away. In a crazy twist, Minnesota's defense notched 51 sacks and 16 interceptions last season but still failed to average even 9.5 Fantasy points per game thanks to allowing over 25 points per game. Grabbing edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, linebacker Jordan Hicks and rookie cornerback Andrew Booth figure to be good moves, but starting the year against the Packers, Eagles -- and then ending it with the Packers in Fantasy-crucial Week 17 -- won't help. We'd wait to draft the Vikings DST and instead pick it up off waivers in-season.