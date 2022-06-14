Robinson was taken in the second round by the Giants, and Round 2 is probably where he belongs in rookie drafts as well. Robinson had a monster season in his only year at Kentucky and he's still just 21, so the future could be very bright in Dynasty. It's possible he and Kadarius Toney are the top two receivers on this team in 2023 with a very good rookie quarterback. In redraft, a crowded receiving corps and an offense that's projected to be among the worst in the league means Robinson shouldn't be drafted before Round 12.