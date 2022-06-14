Lutz has been a reliable Fantasy option for most of his career while scooping up Fantasy points behind the high-powered Saints offense led by Drew Brees, avearging at least three extra points per game every year along with one-and-a-half to two field goals. He missed all of last year due to injury, but the kickers who filled in showed there isn't likely to be as much opportunity for Lutz to score in 2022, as the Saints had 20 fewer extra-point attempts last year than they did in Brees' final season. That puts Lutz outside of the top 12 at kicker and makes him nothing more than waiver-wire fodder heading into the season.