Koo followed up a strong 2020 season where he led the league in made field goals by seeing far fewer opportunites to score for a Falcons team that finished 26th in the league in scoring. He's been plenty accurate with his kicks when given the opportunity, but with Atlanta's 2022 season expected to align more with last year's struggles than anything else, Koo could be in for a similar type of season. Koo is a fringe starter in standard-sized Fantasy leagues, though opening matchups against the Saints and Rams don't do him any favors.