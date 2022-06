Ertz is a top-12 tight end who should be drafted as a starter in Round 8 or later. The suspension of DeAndre Hopkins gives Ertz massive upside early in the year. In seven games without Hopkins in 2021, Ertz delivered 43 catches for 414 yards and two touchdowns. Ertz saw nine or more targets in each of the last five games without Hopkins. Ertz will turn 32 in November and the team did draft Trey McBride, so a dropoff in production later in the year is definitely possible.