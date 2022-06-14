Wilson's rookie season in 2021 was marred by injuries and inconsistent play, but the Jets have given him plenty of help to succeed in his sophomore campaign. We'll find out if that leads to better Fantasy production, but he heads into the season as a No. 2 quarterback in one-quarterback leagues, which means he's not worth drafting in the majority of those formats. In two-quarterback and Superflex leagues, Wilson is worth a mid-round selection as a low-end starter. He missed four games as a rookie with a knee injury and scored more than 20 Fantasy points just four times, averaging only 13.0 points per game for the season. But the Jets drafted standout rookies in Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall and Jeremy Ruckert, signed C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin and still have Elijah Moore, Corey Davis and Michael Carter on the roster. With a quality offensive line, Wilson has the chance to surprise Fantasy managers in one-quarterback leagues. If he starts off the season playing well, add Wilson off waivers. It will be great if he's excelling and giving all of his weapons the chance to make plays.