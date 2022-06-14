We used to ask if Moss or Devin Singletary would be the best running back in Buffalo. Now, the question is if Moss will make the Bills' final roster this year. Buffalo has Singletary penciled in as the No. 1 running back, and the Bills added Duke Johnson and James Cook this offseason to overhaul their backfield. Cook profiles more as a pass catcher, but he and Johnson might be ahead of Moss on the depth chart. Moss has flashed potential in Buffalo, but injuries have been a problem for him. He's easily the most physical running back for the Bills and led the team in rush broken tackles last year with 14. But you have to stay on the field and produce to get work, and it feels like Buffalo is tired of waiting for Moss to step forward. If he has a productive training camp and preseason and can somehow remain in competition with Singletary for the starting job then Moss is worth a late-round flier in all leagues. However, if he's buried on the depth chart for the Bills, which seems likely, then ignore him in all formats on Draft Day.