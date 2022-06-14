The Raiders selected White in the fourth round of the NFL Draft from Georgia, and the rookie should be the No. 3 running back this season behind Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake. In redraft leagues, White is only worth a late-round flier in deeper formats. In rookie-only drafts, White is worth drafting as early as Round 2. There's a chance White could be in a prominent role for the Raiders in 2023 if Jacobs and Drake don't return, so keep that in mind in Dynasty and long-term keeper leagues. However, if Jacobs and Drake are healthy this season, we don't expect White to get much work. In his final two seasons at Georgia, White combined for 304 carries, 1,635 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns, and he could become a quality Fantasy option next season for the Raiders if he ends up in a starting role.