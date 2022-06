Gonzalez joined his third team in five years when he landed with the Panthers in 2021, but he delivered his most accurate season to date, making 91% of his field goal attempts and missing just one extra point try. Of course, playing for an offense that ranked 29th in points scored meant Gonzalez's elevated play didn't lead to any more Fantasy production, and with Carolina expected to struggle to move the ball again in 2022, he can be ignored in all Fantasy leagues to begin the year.