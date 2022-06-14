Jones is getting a fresh start with the Jaguars, and he could emerge as a waiver-wire option for Fantasy managers this year. Jones is not worth drafting in the majority of leagues, but he is someone to monitor in training camp. Jacksonville has revamped its receiving corps with Christian Kirk, Evan Engram and Jones joining the Jaguars. Jones will hopefully become a top target for Trevor Lawrence, and we've seen Jones average 10.3 PPR points per game once upon a time in Buffalo in 2018. In every other season, Jones has been at 6.2 PPR points per game or less, so keep that in mind. But hopefully he can take advantage of his new opportunity in Jacksonville and become a potential Fantasy option this year.