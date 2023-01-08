The best part about Dynasty Fantasy Football is the fact that when we get to January, we're nowhere close to done. There's offseason trading, rookie drafts to prepare for, and maybe even offseason waivers. And we're going to be here for all of it, starting with our updated 2023 Dynasty rankings coming this week. Late in January we'll have Dynasty Tiers and by the time February rolls around we'll be pushing out mock drafts, mailbags, and rookie prospect profiles for the 2023 NFL Draft.

At quarterback there is more uncertainty heading into this offseason than there is in most. While the top eight is probably locked in, Kyler Murray's recovery from a torn ACL kicks off near constant uncertainty after that. From the health of Tua Tagovailoa and Trey Lance to the landing spots for Daniel Jones, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Geno Smith, there's plenty we don't know about the upcoming season.

These rankings are devised mostly for one-quarterback leagues, so it's worth saying that the certainty that comes with Dak Prescott and Kirk Cousins would earn them a higher ranking in a Superflex format. Their floor is more important there. And the same may be true for Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Derek Carr, but there are questions to answer about all three before we get to the NFL Draft.

One guy I just don't feel comfortable ranking anywhere is Brock Purdy. He's done an amazing job in his rookie year, but I find it hard to believe the 49ers are benching Trey Lance for him if Lance is healthy at the start of 2023. One thing that could change that is if Purdy takes San Francisco to a championship. In that scenario, Purdy could jump into the top 15 and Lance could be on the trade market.

Finally, there are more starting jobs available than starter-caliber quarterbacks right now. The draft should help that, but several of the quarterbacks currently ranked outside of the top 30 could see a big jump in value if they get an unexpected chance to start next year, just like we saw from Geno Smith this year.

Here are my updated Dynasty QB rankings: