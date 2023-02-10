The Eagles' Super Bowl run has been fueled by savvy veteran players coming together to produce an efficient offense and an incredibly tough defense. Though there aren't any impactful rookies playing for them right now, there are many who figure to contribute as soon as next year -- but nearly all of them are either on defense or the offensive line.

Fortunately for the Birds, and for Fantasy managers, the key cogs of Philadelphia's passing game appear locked in for at least the next three seasons. Jalen Hurts has earned "franchise quarterback" status and figures to secure a bag within the next 18 months. A.J. Brown and Dallas Goedert are tied to the team for at least the next three seasons, and DeVonta Smith is under contract for two more years before he can even think about free agency.

Point is, there's big-time stability for Dynasty leaguers here as far as the passing game goes.

Assume Brown is a top-5 wideout in Dynasty, though a little bit of that value is determined by things like draft value and public perception.

Smith is closer to the top-12, though it wouldn't be entirely shocking if Smith ends up being the better wide receiver between him and Brown.

Goedert figures to be a steady tight end for the next three seasons at least, which is good enough to call him top-5 at his position.

Hurts, for however long he's rushing for 10-plus touchdowns a season, is a top-5 signal-caller. He shouldn't lose that element of his game until he's probably well into his second contract.

So that's the pass game. Feels stable.

The run game? Different story.

Miles Sanders is set to become a free agent this March. After a wacky 2021 that involved some bad injury luck, Sanders' touchdown production soared (13 rushing touchdowns in 19 games!) while his rushing efficiency basically stayed the same.

His receiving numbers, however, slipped in a big way in large part because the Eagles did not choose to employ him in passing situations very often.

It's not wrong to call him a good running back, but the emphasis is on "running." With four years of evidence and his age-26 season on the horizon, his chances of becoming a feature RB for any team, much less his current team, are non-existent save for injuries forcing him into more snaps.

And that makes him a bit of a liability in Dynasty. The Eagles may not be willing to spend much to keep him, other teams could feel the same way, and any team that rosters him will have to manage his reps or else risk another hamstring injury costing him a bunch of games.

Sanders is barely a top-20 running back in Dynasty league play.

Sanders is ahead of Kenneth Gainwell in Dynasty rankings -- for now. The Eagles speedy back with pass-down skills has two more years on his deal and is assumed to be locked into at least Philadelphia's throw-heavy snaps. Could he evolve into something more? Certainly -- just look at what he did in the playoff games leading up to the Super Bowl.

Gainwell is a nifty back, albeit small, who should serve as a No. 3 option with No. 2 upside beginning in 2023, his age-24 campaign.

The Eagles do not have interesting depth behind these guys -- no one who you'd consider for Fantasy, anyway. They might need a running back if they let Sanders go, and they're always looking for receivers, so those positions are certainly worth keeping an eye on.

So it's mostly sunny in Philadelphia ... though there are some clouds looming over the Eagles offensive line. Here's a look at their group:

LT: Jordan Mailata, 26 (under contract through at least 2025)

LG: Landon Dickerson, 24 (under contract through at least 2024)

C: Jason Kelce, 35 (under contract through at least 2023)

RG: Isaac Seumalo, 29 (contract voids this March)

RT: Lane Johnson, 33 (under contract through at least 2024)

ages as of Week 1 of 2023 season

They have at least one replacement already on the roster in 2022 rookie Cam Jurgens, who could potentially play right guard until Kelce is ready to retire and then shift to center. Their depth otherwise isn't great since backup tackle Andre Dillard figures to leave in free agency with fellow backup tackle Jack Driscoll a year away from free agency.

It's worth bringing up since two years from now there could be as many as four new starters on this line. On the plus side, the Eagles have been diligent about having a strong O-line for as long as Howie Roseman has been their GM, so it's not necessarily a bad thing that change could be coming to their front five. Just something to keep in mind as we look forward with the Eagles.