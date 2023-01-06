The best part about Dynasty Fantasy Football is the fact that when we get to January, we're nowhere close to done. There's offseason trading, rookie drafts to prepare for, and maybe even off-season waivers. And we're going to be here for all of it, starting with our updated 2023 Dynasty rankings coming this week. Late in January we'll have Dynasty Tiers and by the time February rolls around we'll be pushing out mock drafts, mailbags, and rookie prospect profiles for the 2023 NFL Draft.

At the tight end there have been only three viable TE1 choices over the past two years. At this point it's hard to imagine that changing in 2023.

Travis Kelce is still the clear TE1 in redraft, outscoring every other tight end in 2022 by nearly six points per game...at least. He'll rank No. 1 in redraft on 2023 preseason lists as well and is the clear top option for any true contender, even in Dynasty.

Despite the disappointment of his 2022 season, Kyle Pitts remains just as clear a TE1 for anyone rebuilding. He'll still be just 22 years old when the 2023 season kicks off and still has all the underlying skills that made Fantasy managers fall in love with him the past two years. A coaching or quarterback change could turn him into a Fantasy superstar. We just don't have any guarantee that star turn will happen this year.

So that leaves us in a strange place where the No. 1 tight end in the rankings below may not be the top choice for either contenders or rebuilders. That's Mark Andrews, who is still in the prime of his career and is my No. 2 tight end in way-too-early 2023 rankings. He's someone who could reasonably be rostered by both contenders and rebuilders. And, if he and Lamar Jackson are able to stay healthy next year, he's the most likely TE1 if Kelce finally starts to age.

