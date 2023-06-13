The Baltimore Ravens will enter the 2023 season with a completely retooled approach on the offensive side of the ball that should change expectations for Fantasy Football managers. They moved on from Greg Roman's run-first offense that often featured heavy personnel groupings to a Todd Monken-led offense that is expected to throw more often and utilize lighter personnel packages with a lean on three wide receiver sets. In order to give this plan the best chance to succeed, the Ravens acquired two wide receivers this offseason -- Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers. They used major assets to acquire both -- a nearly $20M one-year offer for Beckham and a first-round pick on Flowers. The biggest question now is how effective this offense will be after such a drastic shift in offensive philosophy and where those Lamar Jackson targets will go.

Below the CBS Sports Fantasy staff will take a look into the Ravens' entire team outlook including a burning question for Fantasy Football managers that needs to be answered, key player projections, a review of their draft class, strength of schedule, and individual player outlooks for all of the notable Ravens players who may end up on your Fantasy rosters.

Ravens 2023 team outlook

The offseason started with a lot of Lamar Jackson-centric drama, but the Ravens retooled on the fly while re-signing Jackson. Is it enough to get him back to an MVP level?

Burning question: How does the offense change?

Between the addition of Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham and the presence of new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, we're definitely expecting to see some changes to the Ravens offense this season. Jackson still has top-tier QB upside for Fantasy with a rebuilt receiving corps, but whether Monken is willing to lean on one RB consistently will determine how excited we should be about J.K. Dobbins, especially.

Key Ravens player projections

POS Player Projections QB Lamar Jackson PA: 489, YD: 3572, TD: 25, INT: 9; RUSH -- ATT: 150, YD: 897, TD: 6 RB J.K. Dobbins CAR: 249, YD: 1196, TD: 11; TAR: 29, REC: 24, YD: 188, TD: 1 RB Gus Edwards CAR: 100, YD: 439, TD: 4; TAR: 10, REC: 8, YD: 59, TD: 0 WR Rashod Bateman TAR: 93, REC: 54, YD: 728, TD: 5 WR Odell Beckham TAR: 88, REC: 56, YD: 694, TD: 4 WR Zay Flowers TAR: 69, REC: 45, YD: 565, TD: 3 TE Mark Andrews TAR: 122, REC: 81, YD: 969, TD: 7

2023 NFL Draft class

1. (22) Zay Flowers, WR

3. (86) Trenton Simpson, LB

4. (124) Tavius Robinson, DE

5. (157) Kyu Blu Kelly, CB

6. (199) Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, OL

7. (229) Andrew Vorhees, OL

Ravens 2023 schedule breakdown

Projected Strength of Schedule rankings by Dave Richard

QB PSoS: 15th easiest

RB PSoS: 7th easiest

WR PSoS: 13th easiest

TE PSoS: 5th easiest

Ravens 2023 player outlooks



By Dave Richard unless otherwise noted

QB Lamar Jackson

A new contract, a new set of receivers and a new playcaller has renewed optimism in Jackson finishing as a top-five quarterback again. However, comments from him in May about "less running and more throwing" dampens his upside.

At least 30.4% (and as much as 35%) of Jackson's Fantasy production in six-point-per-passing-TD leagues have come from his legs, not his arm. If Jackson purposely runs less, his PPG won't be as amazing unless he throws a ton of touchdowns. Given the past two seasons when we've already seen declining rushing touchdown production, below-average completion and touchdown rates in the red zone and 10 games missed, Jackson carries more risk than we're used to seeing.

If you can snare him as the sixth or seventh QB off the board, you're doing OK. Just remember: He hasn't averaged over 25 Fantasy points per game since 2019.

QB Tyler Huntley

Huntley has made four starts and played in at least six games in each of the past two seasons as the primary backup to Lamar Jackson in Baltimore. In the event Jackson misses time again in 2023, Huntley figures to play. Not that he's put up big numbers -- in eight starts he's hit 17 or more Fantasy points exactly once.

Managers may want to roster Huntley with a very late-round pick in two-QB leagues as a backup to Jackson, but he is by no means a must-draft passer.

RB J.K. Dobbins

Dobbins may finally reach his potential in 2023, but the payoff might be better in leagues where catches don't count.

Through 23 games, Dobbins is the among the NFL's most efficient runners, complete with the highest explosive run rate (15.2%) among all RBs in 2022. Unfortunately, Dobbins also has rarely been featured through his career (four games with 15-plus carries), has scored once every 20.5 carries and has played 50% or more of the snaps in only eight games. He's also a non-factor as a receiver, averaging 1.1 receptions per game over his career. Maybe Dobbins runs a little more now that Lamar Jackson isn't expected to swipe as many carries away from him as before.

Dobbins is a high-upside rusher who can be safely drafted as a No. 2 RB with a Round 5 pick in PPR and a mid-Round 4 pick in half or non-PPR.

RB Gus Edwards

Edwards is a medium-priority handcuff and bench RB for Fantasy managers to keep in mind once Round 13 starts.

His Fantasy contributions have been slim since 2020 but he does play, logging 11-plus carries in five of six games he played at least 20% of the snaps in last year, averaging 5.0 yards per carry for the fourth time in four seasons. Unfortunately, Edwards has constantly struggled to score (one touchdown every 38.5 carries for his career), has been a non-factor in the passing game (18 career receptions) and is sure to split reps. He'll likely need an injury to J.K. Dobbins to become a reliable Fantasy starter.

RB Justice Hill

Through three seasons, Hill has as many fumbles and touchdowns. He has never played even 50% of the snaps in a game and has played more than 30% of the snaps eight times through three years.

Until Hill lands meaningful snaps, perhaps as third-down back for the Ravens, Fantasy managers shouldn't bother adding him to rosters.

WR Odell Beckham

Playing in Baltimore on a one-year deal might bring out the best in soon-to-be 31-year-old Beckham. But unless you count the 2021 playoff run where he averaged 15.9 PPR points over four games, we really haven't seen greatness from OBJ since 2018.

That includes his 2019 in Cleveland, an important year for two reasons: It's his last year when he didn't miss a game, and it's the year he worked with offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Beckham averaged 12.1 PPR points per game then, though he dealt with some inferior quarterback play. He was also the No. 1 target then; in 2023, Beckham might not even be the Ravens' second-best target.

Short of shining this preseason, it's safe to take a cautious approach with Beckham, grabbing him as a bench receiver in the double-digit rounds.

WR Rashod Bateman

The flash of explosiveness Bateman gave us last year before breaking his foot is enough to consider him a high-priority bench receiver with big upside.

Bateman torched defenses with his speed both on deep throws and on catch-and-runs, averaging 19.0 yards per catch on the year and 28.3 yards per catch through his first three games. The worry is that he'll be unreliable for Fantasy goodness from week to week and won't get ample target volume to ever establish himself as a must-start wideout. Maybe that changes if injuries befall some of his teammates, but until then Bateman is best considered as a low-end boom/bust Flex.

He's worth prioritizing in deeper leagues or in Best Ball formats, but in typical redrafts, he's worth a pick starting in Round 10.

WR Zay Flowers

Flowers will give the Ravens an infusion of speed and suddenness in their offense. At Boston College, Flowers scored once every 6.5 catches as a senior while averaging 6.5 catches per game (do the math, he scored 12 times in 12 games).

Though small in size, Flowers routinely decimated all sorts of coverages including double-teams for big plays. The Ravens have a deep group of pass-catchers but the field-stretching Flowers may be the team's starting slot receiver in Week 1. You could reach for him in Round 9 in seasonal leagues but waiting would be better. It's a different story in long-term keeper leagues when Round 9 might be too late. In rookie-only drafts, bank on Flowers being picked somewhere between third and seventh overall.

WR Nelson Agholor

When Agholor signed with the Ravens in March, he was probably expecting a big role as a primary receiver for Lamar Jackson. But then Baltimore signed Odell Beckham Jr. and drafted Zay Flowers, and Agholor finds himself as the No. 4 receiver at best for the Ravens when you factor in Rashod Bateman. And let's not forget Mark Andrews as well.

It will be tough for Fantasy managers to count on Agholor, who should not be drafted in the majority of leagues. In 2022 with the Patriots, Agholor averaged just 4.7 PPR points per game, and he's averaged fewer than 9.0 PPR points per game in three of the past four seasons. At best, Agholor could be a waiver addition in deeper leagues, but it's hard to expect consistent production from him if everyone in Baltimore is healthy. -- Jamey Eisenberg

WR Devin Duvernay

After showing a sliver of production through the first five games of 2022 (248 total yards and three touchdowns), Duvernay reverted back into a minimal stat producer despite playing a lot of offensive snaps. Some of it had to do with the quarterback situation in Baltimore, and Duvernay got hurt late in the year, but given the changes the Ravens made to their receiving corps this offseason, it's unlikely Duvernay will earn even a decent target share. He probably shouldn't be on anyone's Fantasy roster.

TE Mark Andrews

Andrews remains one of the most reliable weekly must-start tight ends in Fantasy, but an expected leveling off of targets does smush his upside to catch Travis Kelce as the top tight end in the game.

In 2021, Andrews averaged a ridiculous 17.2 PPR points and 9.0 targets per game. In every other year of his career, he's been between 11.6 and 13.4 PPR points per game. That includes 2022, when he averaged 12.7, but 15.4 in the nine games he started and finished with Lamar Jackson. He's been Jackson's money target, but with the Ravens' receiver group growing, Andrews figures to lose some opportunities and could settle around five catches and 80 yards per game.

That's still pretty great, which is why he's a safe Fantasy choice starting after 30th overall in PPR and 40th overall in non-PPR.

TE Isaiah Likely

Likely is an attractive prospect because he's much more of a receiver than a blocker at tight end. A day may come where he becomes a focal point of the Ravens offense, but it's unlikely to happen in 2023.

\Instead, file this nugget away: In three games last year when Mark Andrews was hurt or out, Likely had 19.7, 9.4 and 18.3 PPR points. That's an idea of what his upside is if he ever becomes the Ravens' top tight end. Likely is worth stashing in Dynasty and long-term keeper leagues, but not worth taking in a seasonal format.

K Justin Tucker

Drafting kickers is a necessity, not a joy. However, Tucker is a true joy to have on a Fantasy team. Not only was he the No. 1 overall kicker in Fantasy in 2022, but he's been a top-10 kicker every year of his career! Even with the Ravens offense changing gears this year and potentially becoming more explosive, Tucker remains the rare Fantasy kicker who is worth taking with your second-to-last pick.

Ravens DST

You already know the Ravens DST is notorious for being one of the best in Fantasy. Now you can expect this unit to get off to a really good start with home matchups in Weeks 1 and 3 against the Texans and Colts. The rest of the schedule will be a challenge, including a matchup at Cincinnati in Week 2, but this is a defense that finished seventh in points per game last year and has a refreshed pass rush to go with a pretty veteran group in the secondary. It is worth one of your last two picks.