There was a time earlier in my career when I really enjoyed putting together a busts list. Telling everyone else why they were wrong about highly drafted players sounded pretty funny. But the longer I've done this job, the more I have come to realize that the only way players qualify as busts is if there are a bunch of reasons to like them a lot more than I do. It's not actually that fun to say that really good players are going to be bad at least partially because they might be awesome.

Trevor Lawrence could certainly be awesome. But there are at least a dozen quarterbacks who could be awesome this year, arguably a handful who are being ranked below Lawrence who I think are more likely to be awesome. I'd argue Dak Prescott, Tua Tagovailoa, and Deshaun Watson have given us far more reason to believe they have elite upside. As long as Anthony Richardson starts Week 1, I'd add him to the group. Same for Kyler Murray.

The primary NFL evidence for Lawrence's upside is Week 10-15 last year when he threw for 1,445 yards and 13 TDs in a five-game stretch. That five-game heater produced 28.9 FPPG, but it would be completely unfair to expect Lawrence to duplicate those rates over a full season. All good quarterbacks have hot stretches, but even if he did, Lawrence still may not be a top-three QB in 2023. All the quarterbacks in the previous paragraph, other than Richardson, have shown more upside for at least as long and all have better mean projections as well.

While we're on QBs, in two quarterback leagues add Derek Carr to the bust list. The Saints have been a run-heavy team for three straight seasons and with a defensive head coach in the worst division in football, I wouldn't expect that to change this year. Carr is not efficient enough to provide value as a passer in a low-volume attack and he has one of the lowest rushing projections in the league. Carr has never been a high touchdown producer and Taysom Hill will help make sure that remains true. I don't view Carr as a starter in a two-QB league.

Here are my non-QB busts: