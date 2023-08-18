We used to do a series here at CBS called "everyone is a bust" in which we had to make the bust case for every player in Fantasy. It wasn't that fun, as you might imagine. But looking at current ADP, it would be a much easier exercise if we just focused on the quarterbacks.

Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, and Josh Allen all have an ADP in the top 13 picks. I wouldn't take any of them before pick 18. Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert are all being picked in the top 30 picks, Jackson is the only one I would take before pick 50. Trevor Kirk Cousins, Deshaun Watson, and Aaron Rodgers are all going at least 20 picks before I would take them as well. You get the idea.

Some of this may be impacted by Superflex or Two-QB leagues, but I also know there are a lot of "home" leagues that are going to see three QBs go in the first round...at least. While we have come around to the idea that elite QBs should go earlier than we've suggested in the past, we also think it's a big mistake to pass up Travis Kelce and the elite running backs and wide receivers for a QB.

So yes, at quarterback, everyone is a bust. Well, almost everyone. Justin FIelds, Tua Tagoavailoa, and Anthony Richardson are three QBs in being drafted in the first 10 rounds that are actually being drafted as good values as well. They all possess elite upside and, if you're worried about their floors, you can just pair them with guys like Daniel Jones (Round 10) or Geno Smith (Round 11).

Here are eight more busts to avoid on Draft Day: