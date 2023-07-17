One thing that comes along with being the projections guy is being the guy who is more often expressing hesitation on rookie breakouts. It's not the most fun thing, especially when we're talking about elite prospects like Kyle Pitts, Trevor Lawrence, Ja'Marr Chase, or Bijan Robinson. And this year that's still the case, as I am lower than consensus on both Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs, the only two rookies being selected in the first five rounds of most one-quarterback drafts. But don't take that to mean I'm, avoiding all of the rookies in redraft this year. Four of them made my top-12 sleepers for Sleepers 2.0.

For this edition, I'm comparing my rankings to industry consensus, because I think that's closer to what ADP will be than what current ADP, which is heavily influenced by Best Ball and High Stakes contests at this time of year. When I do 3.0 in August, we'll start using ADP. According the consensus rankings, Anthony Richardson is being ranked as QB18, at pick 137 overall. He is my No. 9 QB, and I start looking for him at the end of Round 8.

One thing that will cause a massive shift in his ranking and ADP will be how soon Richardson wins the job. Gardner Minshew is one of the best backup QBs in the league, but I'm not expecting he'll hold Richardson off for long. That's because Shane Steichen, Richardson's new coach, is the same guy who helped develop Jalen Hurts and called plays for the Eagles the past two seasons. Hurts averaged 10 carries per game under Steichen and whether Richardson is ready as a passer or not, we have every reason to expect he'll be at least as good as Hurts as a rusher -- most likely better. Richardson is the best athlete who has ever tested at the NFL combine as a quarterback.

If Richardson starts Week 1 and he's terrible as a passer, you can still expect low-end QB1 production with enormous spike weeks, just like we got from Justin Fields last year. But if Richardson makes strides as a passer and becomes even average by mid-season, he'll have QB1 overall upside down the stretch. The best case for his draft value would be if Minshew could make this a competition all the way until the end, maybe even start Week 1. I would expect Richardson will sneak into the top-12 in ADP if he's announced the starter early. I'd still be comfortable drafting him there.

Zay Flowers is my second-favorite sleeper. Flowers was the 22nd pick in the NFL Draft and will join Todd Monken's new offense in Baltimore. The rookie possesses blazing 4.4 speed and is a route-running technician. While we expect Mark Andrews to remain the alpha, Flowers' other competition for targets is Odell Beckham and Rashod Bateman, neither of whom has shown the ability to stay healthy recently. I think it's possible Flowers is the No. 1 WR in this offense even without an injury and if Monken throws it as often as we expect there could be room for a top-24 WR alongside Andrews. Flowers is WR57 and No. 136 overall, I like him as a Round 8 pick.

De'Von Achane deserves a bit of an asterisk here. Until Dalvin Cook signs somewhere, there remains risk that he'll sign in Miami, crushing Achane's value. But as of right now, Achane only needs to beat out Raheem Moster and Jeff Wilson, or wait until they get hurt. Right now I have him as a Round 10 pick, his consensus ranking is a round later, but he could climb fast if he starts getting buzz in training camp and Cook signs elsewhere. Achane averaged 6.4 yards per carry in three seasons at Texas A&M and could put up monster efficiency in Mike McDaniel's offense.

My final rookie sleeper is Israel Abanikanda, and he's a deep sleeper according to consensus rankings, which have him ranked at 265th overall, RB73. While there is some chance the Jets sign Cook, even their flirtation with him indicates a couple of things. One, Breece Hall might not be himself early in the year. Two, Nathaniel Hackett may be planning a 1A/1B committee like he had in Green Bay and Denver. I expect Abanikanda to beat out Michael Carter and Zonovan Knight to win the RB2 job early in the year. That role should be worth 10-12 touches per game in an offense that we expect to be well above average.

Here are my favorite non-rookie sleepers: