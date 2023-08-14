Anthony Richardson's preseason debut was a mixed bag. He threw a terrible interception on his first drive, but bounced back and should have had a long touchdown pass to Alec Pierce later. He looked very much like a raw rookie quarterback, but because it was the preseason, we didn't get to see his best attribute, his athleticism.

Richardson put on a show at the NFL combine, running a 4.43 40-yard dash and grading out as the most athletic quarterback to ever appear at the combine. This comes as no surprise to anyone who saw him average nearly 7 yards per carry at Florida. Richardson has the profile of one of the best running quarterbacks ever and he landed in the perfect place as well, with Shane Steichen as his head coach. Steichen spent the past two years as the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, and oversaw Jalen Hurts averaging 10 rush attempts per game.

All of this is to say, if Richardson starts 17 games this season, I project he will lead all NFL quarterbacks in rushing yards. As Justin Fields showed us last year, that's enough to be a top 10 Fantasy QB even if you aren't great at passing. Fields finished as QB7 per game in 2022 despite averaging just 149.5 passing yards per game.

So why is Richardson available in Round 10 as the 16th QB off the board? I can only assume people think Gardner Minshew will start Week 1. I don't think that's very likely considering Richardson was drafted fourth overall and started the first preseason game, but even so it's not a reason to wait this long for Richardson. That's because Russell Wilson, Daniel Jones, and Geno Smith are available in Round 10 or later as well according to CBS ADP.

If you're really worried about Richardson's floor, just draft a second QB to start Week 1. Whenever Richardson does take over for the Colts, he'll force his way into your starting lineup in a hurry.

Here are nine more sleepers available in Round 10 or later:

